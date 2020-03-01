'Angrezi Medium': Kareena Kapoor-Dimple Kapadia's connection in film is pleasant surprise

Angrezi Medium has delighted film audiences, not just to see Irrfan Khan on the big screen after a while, but also with its fun-filled and emotional trailer. From the story of a couple and their child amid the backdrop of education in Hindi Medium, the focus has now shifted more to a father-daughter bond in the sequel. However, that’s not the only parent-child relationship that will be depicted in the Homi Adajania directorial.

Two characters, who one only caught a glimpse of in the trailer, Dimple Kapadia and Kareena Kapoor Khan are also related, as mother and daughter. The revelation was made by Adajania in a recent interview with a tabloid.

Kareena plays the role of a London-based police officer and makes an entry when Irrfan and Deepak Dobriyal are caught as they try to arrange for the education of Irrfan’s daughter, played by Radhika Madan.

Adajania revealed how Kareena’s equation with her mother, played by Dimple Kapadia, is an important part of the plot. The director revealed that the Kareena-Dimple's equation hints at the possibility of what Irrfan-Radhika's characters could become in the future. He shared that the mother-daughter duo are so ‘estranged’ that when their paths cross again, they go on an ‘unpleasant road’ even forgetting what they were fighting about.

After playing some memorable roles as mother like in Dabangg and Homi Adajania’s Cocktail, it’ll be interesting to see how Dimple Kapadia’s role will be in this film. It’d also be interesting to see her equation with Kareena, as they share screen space for the first time.

Angrezi Medium

Angrezi Medium is the story of a middle-class father who sends his daughter to study in London, but faces troubles due to the lack of funds for it. The movie is gearing up for release on March 13, 2020. The film is produced by Maddock Films.

