From Cutting Red Meat & Losing Weight, Radhika Madan Turns Vegan For 'Angrezi Medium'

Radhika Madan who is popularly known for her role as Ishani in the daily soap- Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, has appeared in Bollywood films too. She was seen in prominent roles in movies like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Pataakha. The actor had reportedly got herself trained in martial arts and then gained 12 kilos for the two respective films.

And now according to the latest report, Radhika Madan had to turn vegan to fit into the character of a schoolgirl in Angrezi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Radhika Madan turns vegan for Angrezi Medium

According to reports, Radhika Madan's character of a 17-year-old college student in Angrezi Medium compelled her to change her body-type. The actor thus had to change her eating and nutrition habits and undergo some gruelling workout sessions. In the process, she reportedly turned vegan.

While interacting with an entertainment portal, Radhika spoke about how she was a big-time foodie. She expressed she indulged in the habit of munching on red meat for Pataakha to gain weight, and soon after that she auditioned for Angrezi Medium, who was all plumpy and fat then. The actor shared that both Dinesh Vijan and Homi Adajania loved her screen-test, and their conviction made her take up the challenge of losing weight.

Sharing about her eating habits, the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor expressed that she followed a strict eating schedule, along with cardio and yoga sessions. Talking about how she turned vegan, the actor said that she could not even eat an extra grape, and all the hard work paid off. She expressed it was difficult, but all worth it.

Helmed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium will entail the struggles of how a native Haryanvi businessman did everything possible to send his daughter to London for achieving a degree in the English Language. Made under the banner of Jio Studios and Maddock Films, Angrezi Medium is slated to release on March 13, 2020. Check out the trailer.

