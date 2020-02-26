Pankaj Tripathi Calls His Role In ‘Angrezi Medium’ A "Guru Dakshina" To Irrfan

Pankaj Tripathi will be next seen in the Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium which will release on March 20, 2020. The film will feature the story of a father fighting against all odds to fulfil his daughter's dreams of studying in the UK. Now, actor Pankaj Tripathi has described his role in the film a 'Guru Dakshina' to Irrfan Khan.

Pankaj Tripathi on working with Irrfan Khan

Both Irrfan Khan and Pankaj Tripathi are alumni of the National School of Drama from Delhi. While speaking to a news daily discussing the film and his admiration for Irrfan, Pankaj Tripathi stated that his cameo role in Angrezi Medium is only because of his respect for Irrfan Khan. The actor also stated that he was waiting to find an opportunity to work with Irrfan Khan and thus did not take much time to agree upon working on the film.

Pankaj Tripathi shared that he has always been inspired by Irrfan's performance as an actor and had a huge impact on his life. Pankaj expressed that Irrfan's performances in films like Maqbool, Haasil, and Paan Singh Tomar were especially loved by him and he wished to make the same impact to the audience members as Irrfan Khan did with his performance. Pankaj Tripathi expressed furthermore that Irrfan's contribution to the Indian cinema has been greatly acknowledged which is why his role in Angrezi Medium is equivalent to a 'Guru Dakshina' to Irrfan.

Image courtesy - Pankaj Tripathi and Irrfan Khan Instagram

