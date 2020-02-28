'Angrezi Medium' New Song 'Nachan Nu Jee Karda' Out, Radhika Madan Shows 'Bollywood Giri'

The release of the heavily anticipated Bollywood film Angrezi Medium is around the corner and the audience and fans can't wait to see talented actors Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Radhika Madan sharing the screen space. To gear up the excitement of fans, the makers and actor Radhika Madan recently shared a new song from the music album of Angrezi Medium, titled Nachan Nu Jee Karda. Interestingly, the dancing number only features Radhika Madan showing off her goofy side in the foot-tapping Punjabi number.

The song starts with nervous Radhika Madan entering into a library and looking around at the students. Later, she closes her eye and starts dancing her heart out. Further, the other students also start dancing with her. The song has been shot at a school campus, including the library, a playground, and an auditorium among others. As the video progresses, Radhika Madan imitates the iconic dance steps of popular Bollywood actors such as Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh among others.

Talking about the song, the original credits of the song is given to a Punjabi singer Kaka Bhainiawala and the Folkhop music producer A.S. Burmy and K.S Burmy, popularly known as Tigerstyle. The song Nachan Nu Jee Karda is sung by Romy and Jonita Gandhi, whereas, Tanishk Bagchi has composed the music and lyrics of the song. The main chorus of the song follows the original lyrics.

What is Angrezi Medium about?

Angrezi Medium is a sequel to 2017's hit film Hindi Medium. The story of the film revolves around a father, who goes beyond the limits for the dreams of his daughter. The film unfolds the struggles he goes through to secure admission to the best school for his daughter.

The film is directed by Homi Adajania under the production banner of T-series and Maddock films along with Jio Studios. The trailer of the film has garnered a positive response from the critics and the audience. The comedy-drama is slated to hit the theatres on March 13, 2020.

