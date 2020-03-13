Radhika Madan Salutes 'Angrezi Medium' Co-star Irrfan Khan's Courage; Says 'Was Inspired'

Radhika Madan is all geared up for upcoming drama flick, Angrezi Medium. The film is one of the most awaited films of the year 2020, featuring Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan. Prior to which, Radhika Madan impressed the audience with films like Pataakha and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

In a recent interview with an entertainment daily, Radhika Madan revealed that she was inspired by Irrfan Khan after working with him in Angrezi Medium. Talking further about her co-star, the television actor shared that Irrfan Khan never showed what he was going through and that no one could say he was fighting cancer while shooting the film.

She further added that working with Irrfan Khan was an emotional experience and she salutes his courage for being so strong.

Also Read | 'Angrezi Medium' actors Deepak Dobriyal & Radhika Madan talk about Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan's dedication towards Angrezi Medium was an inspirational experience for Radhika. She was stunned with how the Life of Pi actor was so involved and would give his 100 percent to every shot he performed. She also added that Irrfan would do his lines as many times as he was required to.

Also Read | Radhika Madan's best photos from 'Angrezi Medium' promotions; check it out

Furthermost, the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor also shared that Homi Adjania, the director of Angrezi Medium, was the only person who knew what Irrfan Khan was going through. Homi and Irrfan Khan had an unspoken language in which just the two of them communicated. He knew how much Irrfan could work and if he saw Irrfan's energy dropping, the director would immediately ask the team to pack up.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor can "switch on & off between scenes", wish I could do it too: Radhika Madan

About Angrezi Medium

Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to the 2017's comedy-drama, Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. Angrezi Medium premises the story of a father, who leaves no stone unturned to send his daughter to one of the world’s most prestigious universities.

Helmed by Homi Adjania and produced under the production banner of Maddock Films, the drama stars Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles.

Also Read | Radhika Madan says co-actor Irrfan Khan approaches every project as his first

Trailer of 'Angrezi Medium'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.