'Angrezi Medium's' Radhika Madan Responds To Paps Calling Her 'too Fair' For Photo; WATCH

Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan's videos with the paparazzi are loved by fans. In a recent video, she burst out laughing when a paparazzi commented on her complexion. The actor was busy promoting her next Angrezi Medium which also stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, and more. However, this Radhika Madan video while interacting with the paparazzi was rather hilarious. Watch here.

In the video, she is seen dressed in a peppy avatar wearing a white polka, black, front tie-up dress. She was seen posing alongside Deepak Dobriyal. Once the two completed posing for the pictures, the paps requested Radhika to pose solo. However, it was difficult for them to get a good shot of the actress.

As it can be heard in the background of Radhika Madan's videos, one paparazzi is saying, “Aap Bhaut Gore ho, photos white ho rahe hai”, which translates to, “You have a fair complexion and hence the photos are getting whitewashed.”

To this Angrezi Medium star, Radhika Madan chuckled and said, “ Main uska kya kar sakti hun”, which translates to, “What can I do about it?”.

The photographers then asked her to move to the shade. Radhika Madan's videos were re-shared by a fan account.

Radhika Madan will share the screen space with some big names in her upcoming movie. The film is helmed by Homi Adajania. It is reportedly a sequel to the silent hit Hindi Medium released in 2017. The film’s team has started with promotions and Radhika is also busy attending events and interviews. Angrezi Medium can be enjoyed by the audience on March 13, 2020.

