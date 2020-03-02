Ananya Panday, Other Bollywood Divas Share Their Love For 'Angrezi Medium', Watch Video

The film, Angrezi Medium is gearing up for its release on the big screen. The film features a massive star cast with the likes of Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Pankaj Tripathi and Radhika Madan coming together. The first film’s storyline was getting praised by the audience. The expectations from Angrezi Medium are very high.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani Share 'love' For 'Angrezi Medium'; Watch Videos

Bollywood actors like Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor have also added more frenzy to the excitement. Recently, Ananya Pandey took to her social media to share a quirky video. It is a promotional video for the movie.

Also Read | Ananya Panday Goes For A Bike Ride With Vijay Deverakonda; Pictures Leaked From The Set

The video features top Bollywood actors like Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, and Radhika Madan. In the video, the Bollywood stars are seen shaking their leg. The video features short clips of every star dancing adorably. The video also sees them making goofy expressions in a casual set up.

See the video here:

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday And Sonakshi Sinha's Best Checkered Outfits; See Pics

The video ends with Alia Bhatt making cute faces and a message that says sharing the love for Angrezi Medium. The end graphics suggest to watch out space for more details. In the caption, the date March 4, 2020, was mentioned. Fans are already excited about the movie and now they are also curious about what is going to happen on March 4.

Also Read | Ramya Krishnan Joins Cast Of Vijay Deverakonda And Ananya Panday’s Next

About Angrezi Medium

Angrezi Medium is an upcoming Hindi drama that is directed by Homi Adajania and is produced by Maddock films. It is a spin-off to the Hindi Medium that released in 2017. The film stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, and Radhika Madan in key roles. The film is expected to release on March 13, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.