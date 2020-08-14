Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna Celebrate 21 Years Of 'Taal' On Instagram

Anil Kapoor recently took to Instagram to celebrate 21 years since the movie Taal released. The actor added two posts that featured some of the popular songs from the movie and also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in it. Actor Akshaye Khanna also posted a similar video celebrating the movie. Take a look at the posts by both Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna.

Anil Kapoor's Post

Anil Kapoor recently took to his Instagram to commemorate the movie Taal, as it had completed 21 years since its release. In his first post, fans could see a 12-minute long video featuring the song 'Taal Se Taal Mila'. Fans could also see Aishwarya dance on the song.

Anil Kapoor wrote down a small caption. The actor mentioned that the post was related to the movie completing a milestone and also tagged the other actors. He wrote - Celebrating 21 Years Of Taal Part 1 @subhashghai1 @arrahman @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb #AkshayKhanna #KabirLal @tips.

Many fans commented on the video. Most of the fans mentioned that they had really enjoyed the movie Taal and its music. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Anil Kapoor's Instagram

Anil Kapoor also took to Instagram to post a part 2 to his first video. The post continued another song from the movie Taal, the song was - Isqh Bina Kya Jeena. Fans could see the main actors of the movie in this video as well and the video was 9 minutes long. Anil Kapoor also added an identical caption, he wrote - Celebrating 21 Years Of Taal Part 2 @subhashghai1 @arrahman @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb #AkshayKhanna #KabirLal @tips. The comments of the video were also similar to the first post. Have a look:

Akshaye Khanna's Post

Actor Akshaye Khanna also took to Instagram to celebrate his film. The actor only added a moving poster of the movie on his social media account and added a caption that was identical to one Anil Kapoor's captions. The actor wrote - Celebrating 21 Years of Taal (emoji) @anilskapoor #aishwaryaraibachchan @subhashghai1 @tips #arrahman.

Taal was a musical romantic-drama film that came out in 1999. The movie was co-written, edited, produced and directed by Subhash Ghai. It starred Anil Kapoor as Vikrant Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna as Manav Mehta, Aishwarya Rai as Mansi Shankar, Amrish Puri as Jagmohan Mehta and Alok Nath as Tara Babu.

Promo pic Credit: Akshaye Khanna's Instagram

