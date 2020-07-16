Shekhar Kapur Promises To Send Mr India’s Secret Invisibility Formula To A Fan’s Daughter

Released in 1987, Mr. India starred Anil Kapoor in the titular role who has the power to be invisible with the help of a device that is created by his scientist father. The ‘secret formula’ of the invisible device is unknown. Now, director of the film Shekhar Kapur has agreed to send the ‘secret formula’ of invisibility to a little girl who requested for it. Read to know more.

Shekhar Kapur to send Mr. India secret formula to a girl

Shekhar Kapur has been quite active on his social media handles, especially Twitter where he has more than 2.5 million followers. A fan recently tweeted that his daughter loves the Mr. India movie and asked him why she cannot be like Mr. India, possessing the power of invisibility, to fight against China. Shekhar Kapur in no time replied to the tweet. The filmmaker tweeted that he will send the little girl the secret of Mr. India’s secret formula of invisibility as she grows up. The girl’s father then replied to Shekhar’s tweet thanking him and saying that he will wait for the director to send his secret so that his daughter can be "Mr. India". Check out the tweets below.

I will send your daughter the secret of #mrindia ‘secret formula to invisibility a she grows up @ChamanVarshney1 https://t.co/S0fHTzrM4d — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 15, 2020

Thanks Sir i will wait for your Secret so that she can be Mr. India. Kind regards, — Chaman Varshney (@ChamanVarshney1) July 15, 2020

Many praised Shekhar Kapur’s gesture. A user tweeted, “such a kind response from a Mr Kapur…..u indeed have a beautiful heart”. Another user replied “Great response Sirji! Your reply to the young one is very down to earth and touching”. A user also requested Shekhar Kapur to send the secret formula to her too, saying that she used to imagine being Mr. India everywhere after watching the movie.

About Mr. India

Anil Kapoor stars as Arun Verma / Mr. India in the film along with Sridevi, Satish Kaushik, Annu Kapoor, Sharat Saxena, Ajit Vachani, Ashok Kumar and others. Karan Nath, Ahmed Khan, Aftab Shivdasani and Huzaan Khodaji star as child artists. Amrish Puri played the villain Mogambo, which became an iconic character and is still remembered by many.

Mr. India was produced by Boney Kapoor and distributed by Narsimha Enterprises. The duo of Salim-Javed penned down the script. The film shows a kind, poor man who takes orphan kids into his house. He discovers his scientist father’s device which makes him invisible. He fights to save his children and the entire nation from the hands of a megalomaniac. The soundtrack of the movie, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal with Javed Akhtar as the lyricist, was chartbuster including the song Hawa Hawaii.

