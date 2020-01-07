Anil Kapoor Advises Aamir, Tells Him Not To Leave Rajkumar Hirani

Anil is among the few veteran actors in Bollywood who still manage to create a massive buzz with their presence. Recently the trailer for Malang just dropped and fans were thrilled to watch the actor in a brand new avatar. The trailer was exciting and thrilling and showed a rather cynical murder-mystery type of drama. Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles. It is scheduled to release on February 7.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Said THIS About Malang Stars Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapur

Anil Kapoor: I always tell Aamir not to leave Rajkumar Hirani

Also Read | Want To Fall In Love Again: Anil Kapoor

Recently Anil Kapoor was spotted at the trailer launch of his film Malang with his co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Elli Avram, and the film director Mohit Suri among others. In the same interview, the actor mentioned that he often tells Aamir Khan to never stop working with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The actor said that he feels the industry needs producers like Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan. He further mentioned that he has told Mohit Suri to continue making such good films with them. He also further added that he often calls and tells Aamir to never leave Rajkumar Hirani and that he should not stop working with him.

Also Read | 'Wasn't Able To Sleep All Night': Anil Kapoor Takes A Stand On Shocking JNU Violence

The veteran actor added that when an actor and filmmaker make a good team they should hold on to it. He said that the team is essential as the films they make are often exciting to watch. The actor backed his statement by mentioning the team-ups between Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. He said they often work together while they do have a choice of working with others as well, however, there is some magic that is created. Hence Anil feels like teams should stand by each other.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Heaps Praises On Anil Kapoor's Look In 'Malang'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.