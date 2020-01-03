Sonam Kapoor Heaps Praises On Anil Kapoor's Look In 'Malang'

The makers of Malang are posting the first look of the films cast. Very recently, Anil Kapoor’s different look was also unveiled on social media, and his daughter Sonam Kapoor is all praises for the first look of Anil Kapoor’s character from Malang. Here is a sneak-peek of Anil Kapoor’s look from Malang:

“Loving your Malang look” – Sonam Kapoor

Soon after the makers of Malang unveiled Anil Kapoor’s first look on social media, he took to his social media and shared the same. Sonam Kapoor also took to Instagram and shared her father’s first look on her social media. Talking about Anil Kapoor’s look from Malang, Sonam Kapoor expressed immense joy. She mentioned how she loved Anil Kapoor’s look. Sonam Kapoor also talks about how she thinks Anil Kapoor has aced another role. Sonam Kapoor also asks her father Anil Kapoor, is there anything that he can not do? She said that she is eagerly waiting to see Anil Kapoor in Malang.

Until Now, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor’s first look have been shared online by the makers. Kunal Kemmu is another actor who will be playing a pivotal role in the film. Kunal Kemmu’s first look from Malang was shared moments after Anil Kapoor's look surfaced on social media.

More about Malang

Malang is an upcoming horror-drama scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day this year. The cast of Malang features Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Disha Patani in the leading roles. Mohit Suri helms the horror-drama. Before Malang’s theatrical release it has been reported to have a sequel which could be titled Mast Malang.

