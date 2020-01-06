The Debate
Anil Kapoor Said THIS About Malang Stars Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapur

Bollywood News

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang's trailer is out. Anil Kapoor who is also starring in the movie has appreciated his co-stars. Continue reading

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
ANIL KAPOOR

The year 2020 has an impressive list of movies lined up and the fresh casting is increasing the frenzzy among fans and movie lovers. Recently, a the fresh pairing of  Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani has been creating a lot of buzz among fans. The duo will be seen sharing the screen space in Mohit Suri's upcoming film Malang. The first look of the poster was released recently and the fans are already excited for the movie. Apart from the poster, even the trailer of the movie is making headlines. In the trailer, the sizzling chemistry between Aditya and Disha has got fans really excited. Anil Kapoor who is also featuring in the film shared his views on his co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

This is what Anil Kapoor said 

Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. During the trailer launch of the movie, veteran actor Anil Kapoor praised the Malang couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. Anil Kapoor also stated that the chemistry between the two of them made him feel like falling in love all over again. Anil Kapoor also mentioned that it was a delight to watch Disha and Aditya on screen. He also mentioned that the two of them have the potential to become big stars. 

The veteran actor also said that he told many actors that they will make it big in the industry. Anil Kapoor added that every film that he has seen he has always enjoyed the performance of these two actors. Malang is the new age Aashiqui, Anil Kapoor added.

