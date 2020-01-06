'Wasn't Able To Sleep All Night': Anil Kapoor Takes A Stand On Shocking JNU Violence

Massive violence was reported inside Delhi's JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) campus on Sunday, following which statements of condemnation have come from every direction. Sources have reported that a mob of masked persons gathered inside the campus with lathis and rods, thrashing students and faculty members and destroying campus property. JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh was also injured, being discharged from the hospital on Monday morning.

Anil Kapoor reacts

Reacting to the incident, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor stated that after looking at the pictures of the violent attack, he was 'feeling disturbed'. Further condemning the incident, he claimed to have not slept 'an entire night', thinking about what has been happening. "Nothing is going to happen with violence. Those who have done this should be punished,” he said at the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Malang.

In the latest update regarding the JNU violence, the CPI(M) General Secy Sitaram Yechury stated that it was a 'pre-planned attack' from outsiders. The party further slammed JNU admin's delayed response to violence. "For 5 hrs nearly, the VC not responding & not asking police to come in&restore normalcy makes him also complicit in this attack", he said.

CPI(M) General Secy Sitaram Yechury on #JNUViolence: It is clearly a pre-planned attack from outsiders. It is an assault on reason, rationality&democracy. For 5 hrs nearly, the VC not responding¬ asking police to come in&restore normalcy makes him also complicit in this attack pic.twitter.com/p4iCBRpXQI — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

On the other hand, union minister Giriraj Singh has blamed the Left for the attack, citing that ABVP students were also attacked.

Bollywood condemns:

Apart from Anil Kapoor, several other Bollywood celebrities such as the likes of Taapsee Pannu and Ayushmann Khurrana have expressed their anger and fury over the political unrest in the country. Taking to Twitter, Taapsee Pannu called it ‘saddening’ and termed it ‘Irreversible damage’ to express her concern about the place where ‘future is shaped’. Sonam Kapoor termed it as ‘Shocking disgusting and cowardly’ while fuming at the attackers for covering their faces. Dia Mirza also took to Twitter and asked the police for answers.

such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It’s getting scarred for ever. Irreversible damage. What kind of shaping up is happening here, it’s there for us to see.... saddening https://t.co/Qt2q7HRhLG — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 5, 2020

How long will this be allowed to continue? How long will you turn a blind eye? How long will the defenceless be attacked in the name of politics or religion? Enough is enough. @DelhiPolice — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 5, 2020

