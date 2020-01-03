Anil Kapoor's Thought-provoking Dialogues About Love And Hard-work To Inspire You

Many of Bollywood fans wonder about the age of actor Anil Kapoor, every time he shares his pictures on social media. He has entertained the audience for four decades and is still working on various Bollywood projects. The star last seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti will light up the screen in the upcoming film Malang, directed by Mohit Suri. Apart from his catchy one-liners like Jhakaas, here are some of his dialogues and quotes that are inspiring and entertaining.

Anil Kapoor dialogues

Pyar toh zindagi hai, ek ehsaas hai … jis mann ko chu jaata hai us mann mein bas jaata hai … hamesha ke liye, zindagi bhar ke liye - (OM JAI JAGDISH- 2002) Do waqt ki roti kamata hoon, panch waqt ki namaaz padhta hoon … isse zyada meri zaroorat nahi, aur mujhe khareedne ki teri aukaad nahi - (Shootout At Wadala - 2013) Is duniya mein kisi bhi cheez ko haasil karne ke liye teen tarike ki power chahiye ... money power, political power, muscle power - (Trimurti - 1995) Aadmi zabaan se kuch kehta hai ... dimaag se kuch aur sochta hai ... aur dil kuch aur hi chahta hai - (Trimurti - 1995) Izzat koi patni ko diya hua koi necklace nahi hai, college mein diya hua koi certificate nahi hai, locker mein chupakar rakhi koi jewellery nahi hai ... joh gava dene se chali jaati hai - (Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai - 2000)

Anil Kapoor quotes

If you make a feelgood film which is complete candyfloss where everybody is good and everything is beautiful and hunky-dory, it won't appeal to the audience.

Everyone starts a film thinking that it would be a big hit. But sometimes it goes haywire.

India has the purity, the innocence. India knows what it wants. There is a direction. It has so much to offer.

There are hurdles, there are handicaps, hardships you have to face in life, but you hope for a great future.

Not exactly but I get inspiration from stories which are unconventional.

Instead of focusing on my looks I focus on the character that I am playing.

But it is not a conscious strategy to go for unconventional roles.

