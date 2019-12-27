Arjun Kapoor Did Not Wish Uncle Anil Kapoor On His Birthday For THIS Hilarious Reason

Arjun Kapoor recently took to Instagram and wished his uncle, actor Anil Kapoor, on his birthday. But Arjun wished Anil Kapoor two days after his birthday. Find out why Arjun Kapoor’s birthday wish for his uncle Anil Kapoor was delayed.

Why did Arjun wish uncle Anil Kapoor late?

Anil Kapoor recently celebrated his 63rd birthday. Wishes poured in from everywhere for the Mr. India actor. But one member from the family did not wish Anil Kapoor on his birthday. Anil Kapoor’s nephew wished his uncle two days after his birthday. Recently, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and revealed the real reason for the delayed birthday wish.

Also read | 'Mardaani 2' Overtakes Arjun Kapoor's 'Panipat' In The Box Office Race

This video of Arjun Kapoor starts with him talking in Anil Kapoor’s office and saying, “The curious case of Anil Kapoor.” The video continues and Arjun Kapoor remembered the day he is going to upload the video i.e. yesterday December 26th, 2019. Arjun Kapoor said that it is 26th today and his uncle Anil Kapoor’s birthday was two days back. The Panipat actor further added for someone who is aging backward, there are no birthdays for such a person. Even if he does, he only celebrates it only to make us mere mortals feel happy.

Also read | Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Spotted At Former's Residence For Christmas Celebrations

In his birthday wish for Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor added that his uncle is his best fellow actor. He also said that he himself has aged gracefully, but his uncle Anil Kapoor looks like he is just starting out. Arjun Kapoor is known to add some of the funniest captions to his post. In his birthday post for Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor added the caption, “What a playa, what a guy, what a legend, what a birthday, what a wish. What a delay, what a... You get the drift.” Check out Arjun Kapoor’s birthday post for his uncle Anil Kapoor here.

Also read | Arjun Kapoor's Best Wedding Outfits That You Must Check Out

Also read | 'Panipat' Box Office Collection: Arjun Kapoor Starrer Collects Rs 47.31 Crores Worldwide

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.