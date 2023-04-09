Anil Kapoor Says Madhuri Dixit Looks 'beautiful And Classic' In THIS Video

Madhuri Dixit recently shared a video from behind the scene of her latest project. The actress, in the video, can be seen in a pink saree and heavy jewellery. Her co-actor in many movies, Anil Kapoor and several other Bollywood celebrities have showered the actress with compliments in the comments.

Madhuri Dixit’s latest Instagram post shows the actress all decked up for a photoshoot. In the behind the scene video, she wore heavy jewellery over her pink saree and tied her hair in a bun. In her signature style, Madhuri gives abundant poses and expressions in the video. Quoting Audrey Hepburn, she captioned the post, “Elegance is the only beauty that never fades”.

Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon react

As soon as she dropped the post, fans and friends of the actress showered her with compliments. Her co-star from Ram-Lakhan, Anil Kapoor commented, “Beautiful .. classic ❤️❤️❤️❤️”. Raveena Tandon, who shared the screen with Madhuri in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also commented on the post. She wrote, “Beauty 🔥🙌❤️.” Other members from the industry like Gajraj Rao, Dharmesh and Jitesh Pillai also commented.

Madhuri Dixit's latest movie

Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the 2022 OTT movie Maja Ma. She starred in the movie alongside Gajraj Rao, Barkha Singh, Ritwik Bhowmik, Srishti Srivastava, Rajit Kapur and others. Previously, she had also starred in the 2022 series The Fame Game alongside Sanjay Kapur.

Anil Kapoor’s upcoming movies

Anil Kapoor was last seen in the web series, The Night Manager. The series was directed by Sandeep Moti and also starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome and others. The 66-year-old actor is now training for his upcoming film Fighter. Scheduled to release in 2024, Fighter will also star Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. Anil Kapoor will also feature in the docu-series Rennervations with Jeremy Renner.