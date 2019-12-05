The Debate
Anil Kapoor 'completely Captivated' By Panipat, Congratulates Entire Team

Bollywood News

Anil Kapoor had attended the special screening of the much-anticipated Ashutosh Gowariker film Panipat on Wednesday; posted a congratulatory message online.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor is all praise for the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial Panipat as he claims to be completely captivated by the epic battle saga. The Welcome actor took to his social media account to congratulate the makers of the film for recreating the epic battle of Panipat so beautifully onscreen. Anil Kapoor has given a special mention to his nephew actor Arjun Kapoor, who he lovingly addresses as 'Chachu', for portraying the character of Sadashiv Rao Bhau brilliantly. He lauded Arjun's hard work and efforts in doing justice to the role of the Maratha warrior.

Take a look at his post:

Preview ahead of its release

A special screening for the film featuring actors Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles, was held on Wednesday evening and had been attended by a host of Bollywood celebrities. Actor Riteish Deshmukh also tweeted about the film and wished the best for the team of Panipat. Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh also shared positive reviews for the film and complimented the director and the entire cast of Panipat for their performances.

Have a look at their tweets:

