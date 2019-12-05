Panipat Special Screening: Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar And Many Other B'wood Celebs Attend

Panipat, directed by Jodha Akbar fame Ashutosh Gowariker, is all set for a worldwide release on the big screen on December 6. A special screening of the film was held on Wednesday evening for Bollywood celebrities. Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Mohnish Bahl, Sonali Kulkarni, Zeenat Aman, Varun Sharma, Chunky Panday, producer Siddharth Roy Kapoor, veteran singer Asha Bhosle, directors Goldie Behl, Satish Kaushik and Shashank Khaitan were among the stars who graced the occasion. Anshula Kapoor and Boney Kapoor also made an appearance to show their support for actor Arjun Kapoor who is the lead in the movie.

The movie has been in the news since its inception for the grandeur of its production, the trailer, and the songs. Panipat is one of the most anticipated movies before the end of this year and grabbed the limelight with the positive reviews of the trailer and the entire look-and-feel of the film. Actor Sanjay Dutt's menacing look had been highly appreciated by the fans creating an atmosphere of suspense and excitement to see the beloved Munna Bhai actor in the role of the antagonist Ahmad Shah Abdali. Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and director Ashutosh Gowariker have left no stone unturned in ensuring the promotion of their film. Panipat is scheduled to clash with Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh at the box office this Friday.

Story of an epic battle

Panipat is an upcoming Hindi language period drama and an epic war film directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. The movie is bankrolled by Sunita Gowarikar. The plot of Panipat is based on the third battle of Panipat which took place on January 14, 1761, between the then king of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali and the Marathas. Arjun Kapoor will be essaying the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, who was the commander-in-chief in the third battle of Panipat. Panipat also stars Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Mohnish Bahl in pivotal roles.

