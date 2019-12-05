Kriti Sanon Shares A Still From Panipat: The Great Betrayal Ahead Of Its Release, See Pic

Kriti Sanon, who marked her debut in Bollywood with Heropanti, has completed four years in Bollywood and enjoys a massive fan following. Kriti is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming period-drama, Panipat along with Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor. The film has garnered a humongous amount of attention from fans. Recently, Kriti took shared a still from the much-anticipated historical drama.

Kriti Sanon shares a still from Panipat

The picture shared by Kriti sees the actor standing with a thali in front of Arjun Kapoor. Both the actors are seen donning traditional Maharashtrian outfits. Kriti Sanon captioned the image as "Tum Dhyaan Mein The, Tum Praan Mein The, Jaise Janam Janam, Jab Teer Tum Pe, Barse Toh Jaise, Ghayal Hue The Hum. Watch her love strengthen her husband's will to fight the epic battle of #Panipat. In theatres tomorrow!". In Panipat, Kriti Sanon will be seen as Parvati Bai, wife of Sadashivrao Bhau. Take a look at the still shared by Kriti:

All about Panipat

Panipat is a story of the lust for power resulting in a brutal battle between the Marathas and the Afghan invaders. The plot of the movie is traced back to the 1760s when the Third battle of Panipat was fought. The movie puts forth the story of one of the largest battles fought in the 18th century. Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat also stars actors like Padmini Kolhapure and Mohnish Bahl in prominent roles. The makers of Panipat have left no stone unturned for its success, as they have roped in Hindi cinema veteran, Zeenat Aman too, for a cameo sequence.

