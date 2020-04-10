When Anil Kapoor Expressed How Doing Action Scenes Is Getting Tougher For Him 

Anil Kapoor is one of the most dynamic stars despite his age. He turned 63 in December of 2019. He was recently talking to an entertainment portal where he revealed that it is getting tougher for him to do action scenes now as he is turning old. He has worked in several action films in recent times from Race 2 to films like Malang. Here is what Anil Kapoor had to say about how difficult it is for him to do action scenes now as he is turning old.

Anil Kapoor says is it getting difficult for him to do action scenes

Anil Kapoor, while speaking to an entertainment portal, revealed that It is getting tougher for him to do action scenes now as he is not young anymore. He also expressed that physically he has become much more fit and strong but now the possibility of getting hurt has increased. Anil also added that he has become less flexible than before and his metabolism also has become slower and his bones are also weaker.

Anil Kapoor also expressed that now he has to work harder and has to be extra cautious too. Ha also expressed that he needs to get a good sleep before his shoots. He added that he did not need sleep before, but now he requires sleep so that he can be more mentally alert. He also added that he needs to act his own age.

On the professional front

Anil Kapoor was last seen in the film Malang. He played the role of a policeman in the film. He was seen in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patni and Kunal Kemmu. Now he will be seen in the multi-star film Takht.

