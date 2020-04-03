Anil Kapoor Collaborated With Daughter Sonam Kapoor In Many Projects; See The List Here

Anil Kapoor and daughter Sonam Kapoor share a great bond. But there were rare instances when the two worked on any on-screen projects. There were several projects for which he turned producer and one film in which he acted alongside his daughter. Read on to find out about all the films. Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor have endorsed eye-wear brands together as well.

Movies in which Anil Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor worked together

Veere Di Wedding

Sonam Kapoor and father Anil Kapoor worked together in the hit film Veere Di Wedding which released back in 2018. Anil Kapoor produced the film and Sonam Kapoor is one of the four friends around whom the story revolves. The film was a hit amongst many critics and also fans.

Khoobsurat

Khoobsurat is another Anil Kapoor production. In the film, Sonam Kapoor plays the lead role. The rom-com film also starred Fawad Khan in the lead. The Shashanka Ghosh directorial put the unique story of Milli essayed by Sonam Kapoor. This is another instance where Anil Kapoor and Sonam collaborated together.

Aisha

Inspired by Jane Austen's novel titled Emma, the film Aisha is a hit produced by Anil Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor was the lead in the film. This was one of the first instances where the father-daughter duo collaborated together for a film in 2010. Apart from the storyline, the songs of the movie became widely popular as fans loved the catchiness feel of the songs.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

The 2019 film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was the first time when the father-daughter duo Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor worked onscreen. In the film as well they played reel life father and daughter. The film was a melodrama and love story of two pairs.

