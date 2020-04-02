Here's An Interesting Trivia About Superstar Anil Kapoor That Every Fan Must Know About

Anil Kapoor is one of the most recognised Indian actor and producer, globally. He has appeared in over a hundred Hindi-language films, as well as international films and television series. He has also won numerous awards in his career, including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards in varied acting categories.

Anil Kapoor entered the industry with a small role in Umesh Mehra's romance Hamare Tumhare (1979) that marked his debut. In his 40 years long career as an actor, Anil Kapoor has given the industry some great films. Here’s a trivia about Anil Kapoor that will amaze his fans-

Anil Kapoor trivia

Anil Kapoor won a National Award 2001 for his performance in Call (2000).

He is the son of film producer Surinder Kapoor.

He is the director of Asian Academy of film and television film city, Noida which conducts film degree programs and is rated among the top 10 in the world.

Anil Kapoor shaved-off his moustache, for the first time, while filming Lamhe (1991). He has also done so for Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate (1998) and Salaam-E-Ishq (2007).

Anil Kapoor's father Surinder Kapoor was Nargis and Geeta Bali's secretary.

Anil Kapoor was a child artist in the shelved film Tu Paayal Main Geet starring Shashi Kapoor. He was playing the role of the young Shashi Kapoor in the film.

Anil Kapoor had auditioned for the small role of Sanjay Dutt's friend in the latter's debut film Rocky, in his struggling days, but didn't get the part.

Anil Kapoor’s wife, Sunita is a first cousin of Ranveer Singh's father.

Anil Kapoor’s father, Surinder Kapoor was a cousin of Prithviraj Kapoor. This makes Anil Kapoor a relative of the famous Kapoor family.

Actor Annu Kapoor used his real name "Anil Kapoor" for his first film Adharshila. He later changed it to Annu Kapoor to avoid confusion with Anil Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor was signed for Rishi Kapoor's role in Chandni but opted out.

Anil Kapoor was signed for Vinod Khanna's role in Parampara but opted out.

Anil Kapoor was the first choice for Dino Morea's role in Raaz.

Anil Kapoor signed Qila and Wajood but opted out. He was replaced by Mukul Dev in both films.

Anil Kapoor is the favourite actor of Fiji Indian model and actor, Nilanti Narain.

