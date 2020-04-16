Anil Kapoor Posts About Celebrating Anupam Kher's Success With A Drink, Gets Trolled

It is not a hidden fact that Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher have been close friends in the industry for a long time. Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher are also neighbours and often laud each other for their incredible work. Anil Kapoor, therefore, expressed to celebrate Anupam Kher's recent success with a drink.

Anupam Kher expressed his joy on the New Amsterdam rating

Anupam Kher took to his social media to express his delight as his international TV series New Amsterdam managed to top the charts in the US after it ended its second season. Anupam Kher congratulated the entire team of the show. Check out Anupam Kher's tweet on the same.

Our medical series #NewAmsterdam finale tops the chart in ratings!! CONGRATULATIONS to the entire team of @NBCNewAmsterdam. BRAVO and JAI HO!! 👏👏❤️https://t.co/mkCMYhTsF2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 16, 2020

Anil Kapoor expressed his desire to celebrate the occasion with a drink

His close friend, Anil Kapoor wasted no time to congratulate him on his social media. Anil Kapoor wrote that they deserve to celebrate this occasion with a drink. Anil Kapoor also shared a clinking glass emojis with the same to congratulate Anupam Kher for the New Amsterdam rating.

Phenomenal my friend...🎉🎉🎉🎉🥂ek drink banta hain aaj .. https://t.co/MvuRjecLQq — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 16, 2020

However, Anil Kapoor was soon trolled hilariously by all the fans. Netizens were amused that Anil Kapoor wished to celebrate with a drink amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. Check out some of the tweets of the netizens.

Virtual drink u mean 🥂 — DreamBelieveAchieve (@dimpy_dewan) April 16, 2020

Drink me crona ho skta hai 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Prince (@Prince97866758) April 16, 2020

We are short of drink... Can we borrow couple of bottles from you 😝 — Manish Zavery (@m_zavery) April 16, 2020

Drink....... sir kitna stock rakhte ho aap 😂😂 pichhle 23 dino se shops sari band hain. Hum ek boond ko taras gaye aur aap drink ki baat krte ho. Kyun jale pr namak chhidak gye sir aap😭😭😭😭😭 — Arun Vashisht (@arunvashisht6) April 16, 2020

