Anil Kapoor's 'Mr. India': Interesting Trivia About The Film That You Probably Didn't Know

Anil Kapoor's movies have often received critical acclaim and have also been. His movies that remain highly popular include Dil Dhadakne Do, Welcome, Nayak, Mr. India and many more. One of his most popular roles is Arun Verma, which he played in the 1987 film, Mr. India. Read on to know some of the fascinating fun facts from this film.

Anil Kapoor's Mr. India: Trivia about the film

Initially, the role of Mr. India was offered to Amitabh Bachchan but he declined it due to his interest in politics. It was then offered to actor Rajesh Khanna but he too declined it and finally, Anil Kapoor was chosen for the part.

Director Shekar Kapur first wanted actor Anupam Kher to play the role of Mogambo but then later chose Amrish Puri as he wanted someone who looked more intimidating.

Popular writers Salim-Javed had split up long back but came together for this film. It was also their last film together.

The movie was hugely based on the inspiration drawn from the famous story of H. G. Wells. The famous writer is known to be the original creator of the iconic sci-fi novel, The Invisible Man.

The film showcases Anil Kapoor in one pair of clothes and hat throughout.

Actress Sridevi's glowing look in the song Kate Nahi Katte Din Yeh Raat was inspired by her previous look from the film, Jaanbaaz.

Both Anil Kapoor and Sridevi received praise for their performance in the film but Sridevi was widely recognised and appreciated for her role and many began calling the film by the name, 'Miss India'.

The filmmakers initially wanted to shoot the film's special effects abroad but that would have cost them a lot of money. So later, director Shekhar Kapoor found a man who had expertise in the field of special effects. He then sat with him and came up with scenes that could be filmed on a lower budget.

