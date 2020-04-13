Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Cult Films 'Mr India' And 'Lamhe'; Read Details

Anil Kapoor is still one of the most dynamic stars in Bollywood. Over the years, Anil Kapoor has showcased his versatility in several of his films. Anil Kapoor has also given some memorable films to the viewers and Mr India is definitely one of them. In an earlier interview with a publication, Anil Kapoor spoke about the cult film.

Anil Kapoor felt that the second half of Mr India was a little forced

Anil Kapoor revealed about Mr India saying that he felt that the first part of Mr India was much more human, beautiful and organic. However, Anil Kapoor also said that he felt that there were some portions on the second half of Mr India which felt forced. Anil Kapoor added that such changes were implicated in Mr India to make it massy.

Anil Kapoor added how all the scenes including the children in Mr India looked pitch-perfect. Anil Kapoor also went on to draw similarities between Mr India and his other popular film Ram Lakhan. The actor said that he preferred the first half of both of the films over the second.

Anil Kapoor spoke about the movie Lamhe

The actor was also quipped on his popular 1991 movie Lamhe wherein he starred opposite the late Sridevi. The Malang actor said that the viewers liked the second half of Lamhe better. The actor honestly revealed that he felt that the first half of the movie was unnecessarily slow.

The actor said that it is very important for a movie to hold the audience right from the beginning. He also went on to say that some people did not like the climax of the movie. However, he went on to say that the film was much ahead of its time. The actor was also all praises for Sridevi and said that she was magnificent in both movies like Mr India and Lamhe.

