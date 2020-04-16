Anil Kapoor Starrer 'Slumdog Millionaire' Has These Interesting Trivia

Anil Kapoor's stint in the 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire had earned him international fame with his performance too widely appreciated by the masses. The Anil Kapoor starrer Slumdog Millionaire was directed by Danny Boyle and was the recipient of eight Academy Awards in the year 2009 including Best Director, Best Picture and Adapted Screenplay. The music maestro AR Rahman had composed the soundtrack of the film.

Slumdog Millionaire had Anil Kapoor star alongside a talented star-cast like Dev Patel, Frieda Pinto and Madhu Mittal. Anil Kapoor essayed the role of a popular talk show host Prem Kumar. Anil Kapoor's character in Slumdog Millionaire had shades of grey which was received well with the masses. The Anil Kapoor starrer Slumdog Millionaire had these interesting trivia which every movie buff should know about.

Anil Kapoor starrer Slumdog Millionaire has these trivia which one should know about

Anil Kapoor was not the first choice for Slumdog Millionaire

Not many know that Anil Kapoor was not the first choice for Slumdog Millionaire. Before him, megastars like Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda were offered to play Prem Kumar in the movie. However, these actors were not available for the film and as a result, Anil Kapoor was selected for the role.

When Jamal jumps into a pool of chocolate and peanut butter

The infamous scene from the film when the central protagonist Jamal jumps into a pile of excreta was one of the most talked-about scenes from the film. However, the film has interesting trivia attached to it. The 'pile of excreta' was actually made up of chocolate and peanut butter.

When Danny Boyle defended the 'racist' accusations for the film

The word 'Slumdog' in the title of the movie had reportedly created a huge uproar and many people labelled the word to sound racist for India. However, director Danny Boyle defended the movie on this aspect. He said that the word 'Slumdog' represents Jamal's twin standings that are being a slum-dweller as well as an underdog.

