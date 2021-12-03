Anil Kapoor Gifts 'expensive Glasses' To Anupam Kher; Watch Their Hilarious Banter

Actor Anupam Kher recently posted a video for his fans and followers on social media to reveal how he received an expensive gift from his friend and actor, Anil Kapoor. He even shared a fun banter between them as Anil Kapoor hands over the gift to him.

Several fans took to the comments section and expressed how they were laughing out loud on listening to Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor's hilarious banter. Even Sikandar Kher reacted to the video in the comments. Take a look.

Anil Kapoor's special gift to Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video in which he can be seen taking a red cloured box from Anil Kapoor's hand who happens to be behind the camera making the video. The video begins with Anupam Kher revealing that the box has been given to him by his dear friend, Anil, to which the latter reveals that it is quite expensive. Anupam Kher then responds that it is okay as their friendship goes way back. As he opens the gift, he reveals how he once praised Anil's glasses and urged him to get one for him as well. He also mentioned how Anil was sweet enough to get a pair for him and added how expensive they were. Anil then intervened and revealed that they were indeed expensive. Kher then thanked him for the gift and even wore the glasses to show how nice he looked.

In the caption, he stated how his dearest friend, Anil Kapoor got him very special and stylish designer glasses from London and added how he kept repeating how expensive they were. Adding to it, he also mentioned how his behind the camera comments were not so encouraging but in the end, he thanked him again for the gift. The caption read, "My dearest friend @anilskapoor got me very special and stylish designer glasses from London. But he also kept repeating how expensive they are. His behind the camera comments were not so encouraging. But the fact is he got it for me and I love them. Thank you #KapoorSaab for your love and generosity! Some of you may find this video hilarious! I do!" (sic)

Many celebrities including Parineeti Chopra, Sikandar Kher, Soundarya Sharma and others dropped in laughing emojis in the comments section while the fans praised Anil Kapoor's sweet gesture. Some of them also hailed their friendship and added laughing emojis in the comments section. Take a look at some of the reactions to Anupam Kher's latest Instagram post.

Image: AnupamKher/AnilSKapoor - Instagram