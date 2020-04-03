Anil Kapoor’s Hollywood Projects Prove He Is A Global Icon

Anil Kapoor is one of the most established Indian actor and producer with a massive fan-following on the global sphere. In the span of his glorious career, Anil Kapoor has appeared in over a hundred Hindi-language films. However, Anil Kapoor has also worked in some international films and television series.

These international projects just went on to prove that Anil Kapoor is truly a global icon. Anil Kapoor showcased his versatility and exemplary talent with these international endeavours. Here are some of the international projects of Anil Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor has worked in these Hollywood projects which you much check out

Slumdog Millionaire

Anil Kapoor starred in this BAFTA and Golden Globes winning movie which was helmed by Danny Boyle. He essayed the role of a television game show host, Prem Kumar. Anil Kapoor's character had subtle shades of grey and his performance was also appreciated by the masses. The movie also starred Dev Patel and Freida Pinto in the pivotal roles. The music was composed by the maverick composer AR Rahman.

Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol

This 2011 movie was helmed by Brad Bird. The Pagalpanti actor starred alongside Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner and Simon Pegg in the movie. He essayed the role of an Indian telecommunications entrepreneur Brij Nath. The film played an important role in further strengthening Anil Kapoor's foothold in Bollywood.

24

Anil Kapoor starred in this crime and thriller Hollywood television series which starred Kiefer Sutherland as the main protagonist Jack Bauer. The actor then went on to adapt the series for the Indian audience with the same name. He not only starred as the main lead, Jai Singh Rathod in the movie, but he also turned producer for the series. The viewers also received the Indian adaptation of the series well.

