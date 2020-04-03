Anil Kapoor Worked In 3 South Movies In His Career | Have You Watched?

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has featured in over hundred movies Hindi movies in his Bollywood career. The talented actor has had successful appearances in many international films and television series as well. Apart from these, Anil Kapoor has also worked in 3 south Indian films as of yet. Take a look at his film list in the South Indian film industry.

Vamsa Vruksham

Vamsa Vruksham which roughly translates to the family tree was Anil Kapoor's debut movie in the Telugu film industry. The Telugu film even received the Filmfare Best Director Award. Anil Kapoor has often shared his gratitude after working with director Bapu and even considers him for shaping him up as an actor. The movie was a remake of the Kannada film of the same name which released in 1972. It was based on S. L. Bhyrappa's novel.

Chandralekha

Chandralekha was a comedy film directed by Priyadarshan in the Malayalam language. Anil Kapoor played a cameo role in the Mohanlal starrer comedy film that released in 1997. The star cast included Mohanlal, Sreenivasan, Nedumudi Venu, Sukanya, Pooja Batra, among others. The movie was one of the highest-grossing films during the 90s. Take a look at a popular song from the film.

Pallavi Anu Pallavi

Pallavi Anu Pallavi saw acclaimed director Mani Ratnam debuting as a director with this Kannada film. The movie released in 1983 and Anil Kapoor played a lead role in the movie alongside Lakshmi and Kiran Vairale. The songs of the movie became so popular that they are still remembered by many movie lovers. Ilaiyaraaja gave the background score for the movie.

In 2019, Anil Kapoor was in the news for making a Tamil debut with Kamal Hassan's movie titled Indian 2. However, there is no further information regarding the same as of yet.

