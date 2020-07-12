Anil Kapoor Inspired Voguish Looks Which Are Perfect For A Brunch Date, See Pics

Anil Kapoor is a stellar actor, who has been the movie business for over decades now. The Nayak star has not only impressed the audience with his brilliant acting skills but also his fitness and dapper looks often make headlines. Anil Kapoor's style is extremely voguish. The Malang actor, irrespective of being 63, can still give a run to newcomers for their money. Anil Kapoor's Instagram wall is a stylebook in itself. Be it red-carpet ensembles, gym wear, or brunch looks, the Ram Lakhan actor has aced it all. Talking about his brunch looks, take a look at some unmissable styles of Lamhe actor you must take inspiration from, for your next brunch date.

Brunch Looks Inspired By Anil Kapoor

The Classic Casual

Anil Kapoor looks really dashing in this uber-cool casual attire. The Yuvraaj actor can be seen donning a black jacket with blue texture. Paired with basic black denim, this look by Anil Kapoor can be a great pick for your next brunch outing. Not to miss the funky sneakers. You can also accessorise your brunch look with a good-looking watch similar to that of AK in these pictures.

The Winter Essential

During winters too, styling your simple basic t-shirt with a long coat can be a great idea. For a brunch date, this outfit is appropriate, it is neither too casual nor too formal. In this Anil Kapoor's Instagram photo, the Taal actor looks really classy. He opted for a pair of blue denim with matching a jumper with a long grey coat. For footwear, he chose a stunning pair of leather boots which accentuate his overall look to many folds.

The Denim Factor

Next, is a tried and tested brunch look over-ages now, which men often opt for brunch outings, and it is none other than the all-denim look. Men often love to invest in denim jackets, as they look really fashionable and they are very comfortable to wear. Be it any time of the year, denim jackets are always in trend, they never go out of fashion, and this Anil Kapoor's look is an absolute example of that. Dressed in a light blue denim jacket with a basic grey t-shirt and tapered jeans, Anil looks spectacular. The way he matched his casual shoes to his denim jacket in the same hue is also a good idea.

