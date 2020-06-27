Saif Ali Khan Has Done These 'Desi Things' You Would Have Never Expected Him To Do

Apart from being a giant movie star, Saif Ali Khan is also a member of the Royal Pataudi family. He is fondly known as Chhote Nawab of Bollywood. However, irrespective of coming from a royal lineage and illustrious background, the actor's humility and down of earth personality is quite impressive. Sometime back the National Award-winning actor graced The Kapil Sharma Show with his presence to promote his movie Jawaani Jaaneman.

During his interaction with Kapil Sharma, Saif was asked some real quick rapid-fire question, and the Kal Ho Na Ho actor's answers simply shocked everyone present on the set. Saif revealed that he too has done some really desi things in life, which one normally does not expect a royal family member to do. So let's take a look at some desi things you would have never expected Saif Ali Khan to have done, but he has.

Desi things you would never have expected Saif Ali Khan to have done

Squeezing Toothpaste

It is quite a common practise to squeeze off the leftover toothpaste from its tube in India, during its final consumption. But did you ever thought of him doing the same? When Saif Ali was asked the same question, unlike a predictable answer, Saif said that not only he has done this practice many times, but he also shared a hilarious instance with the audience. The Omkara actor said once he was trying to squeeze the last bit of toothpaste left from the tube, but instead of the toothpaste landing on his toothbrush, it landed on the ground. Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh and the entire crowd cracked up laughing listening to this.

Playing Gillidanda

Gilli Danda is a famous desi game, which kids often play in rural areas. When Kapil questioned Khan, whether he has ever played Gilli Danda in his life, Saif Ali Khan smiled at him and said that ofcourse he has played this outdoor game many times when he was a kid. Kapil was not only amazed by Saif's revert, but he said he would have never imagined him ever playing such a desi game.

Stealing Money from Dad

Saif Ali is the son of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the former Indian skipper who was also the Nawab of the princely town in Gurgaon, named Pataudi. No one would have ever envisioned that similar to notorious kids in general, Saif Ali Khan too would have stolen money from his dad's pocket or room.

However, when asked about the same by Kapil, Saif chuckled and accepted that when he was young he did steal money from his father. This is because he got limited pocket money like normal school or college-going kids get and smiled in a shy manner.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, opposite Rani Mukerji. Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, Varun V. Sharma is directing this much-anticipated comedy-drama flick. The film was supposed to release on June 26, 2020, but makers have pushed the cinematic release due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to a later date.

