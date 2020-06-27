RD Burman's Birthday: Evergreen Classics You Must Listen If You're A Pancham Da Fan

On June 27, 1939 a legendary music composer was born in Kolkata, who changed the face of Indian Music Industry. Rahul Dev Burman, also fondly known as R.D Burman or Puncham Da, was an exceptional artist, a music maestro, who gave Bollywood a number of melodious compositions. Till date, Pancham Da's Songs hold a special place in millions of hearts. On the occasion of R.D Burman's 81'st birth anniversary, we bring to you a compilation of his most evergreen classic tracks. Have a look.

Evergreen Pancham Da's Songs

Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi (The Train)

The first classic from the collection of Pancham Da's songs is Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi. This sweet-sounding symphonic track featuring Rajesh Khanna and Nanda is an iconic number by RD Burman. Even though many renditions of this track are available online but yet the original is the still widely adored. It is a famous track from the movie The Train.

Wada Karo Nahin Chodoge Tum Mera Saath(Aa Gale Lag Jaa)

Wada Karo Nahi Chodoge featuring celebrated Bollywood dignitaries Shashi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore is another tuneful track by Rahu Dev Burman. This song was shot in a different way, unlike other tracks in those days, in a skating rink. A beautifully crafted video and audio, which is a smooth road to utter bliss. The song is written by famous lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi and sung by the dynamic duo of Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. Thus, listening to this musical composition on RD Burman's birthday is a must.

O Mere Dil Ke Chain (Mere Jeevan Saathi)

On RD Burman's birthday, there is a special need to highlight some his best compositions, and O Mere Dil Ke Chain from the hit film Mere Jeevan Saathi certainly tops the list. Featuring Superstar Rajesh Khanna and gorgeous Tanuja, this romantic track is picturised on this blockbuster reel-Jodi. O Mere Dil Ke Chain is a mesmerizing song, sung by Kishore Kumar. The sweet romance between the actors is the highlight of this chartbuster melody, not taking away from its spell-bounding music.

Hum Aa Gaye Ho Noor Aa Gaya Hain (Aandhi)

Tum Aa Gaye Ho is one of the most spectacular Pancham da's songs from the movie Aandhi. It is shot stunningly in a garden with a massive variety of roses all around. It is a refreshing love track, featuring Suchitra Sen and Sanjeev Kumar romancing in the most adorable way. The soothing playback by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Da made this RD Burman composition an evergreen one, which is a must-listen on the occasion of RD Burman's birthday. Lyrics are by living legend Gulzar.

Hum Bewafaa (Shalimar)

When talking about Pancham Da's songs there's no way we miss out on this masterpiece from the magical musician. Hum Bewafa Hargiz Na They from the movie Shalimar is a highly melodious and emotional track, featuring the He-Man of Bollywood, the marvellous Dharmendra. The song is penned beautifully by R. D. Burman and Anand Bakshi and sung by Kishore Kumar. This track is a must-listen on RD Burman's birthday for its sheer composition, and the afro-jack elements.

