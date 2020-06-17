Vicky Kaushal's Debut Vs His Latest Film: Which Worked Better At The Box-office?

Post the mountainous success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal is counted amongst the most popular and talented new-age actors in B-town. The National Award Winning star has done some spectacular films in his acting career so far. From hard-hitting Masaan to thriller flicks like Raazi. Talking about Vicky Kaushal's movies let's compare his debut film against his latest release Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, and learn which one fared better at the BO.

Which Vicky Kaushal Movie Fared Well At The Box-Office

Masaan (2015)

Vicky Kaushal made a ground-breaking debut in Bollywood as a lead in 2015 with Masaan. The Drama-Romance movie helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan though managed to impress the critics but it failed to do the same with the audience. ‎Made at a budget of ₹8 crores, Masaan was not able to recover its complete expenses and stumbled at ‎₹6 crores worldwide collection.

With 8.1/10IMDb ratings and 98%, Masaan irrespective of good word of mouth was declared a flop at the box-office. Popular movie critic Rajeev Masand critiqued this Vicky Kaushal starrer and gave it a 3.5/5 when he reviewed the movie via an entertainment portal. Rajeev not only lauded the storyline of Neeraj Ghaywan movie but also but praised the research behind the hard-hitting drama.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship (2020)

Vicky Kaushal's last release Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship was counted amongst the most anticipated films of the year 2020. But unlike its anticipation, the horror drama tanked at the box-office within days of its release. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship was made at a budget of ₹30 crores and it was bankrolled by Dharma Productions Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

The Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar movie got mixed reviews. The overall box-office collection of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship was ₹40.94 crores approximately, and the film did manage to cover its expenses. With 5.5 IMDb ratings and 88% goggle users liking it, this Vicky Kaushal film did not live up to its hype.

As per the facts, though Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship did recover its expenses, but it was Masaan which worked in Vicky's favour on the professional front because of its critical acclaim. Basically, both these films had their share of hits and misses.

