Anand Ahuja's Birthday: Anil Kapoor And Masaba Gupta Pen Sweet Birthday Wishes

As Sonam Kapoor’s husband, Anand Ahuja, celebrates his 37th birthday on July 30, his father in law, Anil Kapoor took to social media to pen a heartwarming wish for his son-in-law. The veteran actor shared a series of pictures on Instagram with his son-in-law and praised him for being an amazing son. In the throwback pictures, Anand can be seen striking some cool and dashing poses with father-in-law Anil and gorgeous wife Sonam Kapoor. Apart from Anil, Sonam’s BFF Msaaba Gupta also shared beautiful wishes for Anand Ahuja.

Anil Kapoor & Masaba Gupta's birthday wishes for Anand Ahuja

While writing the heart-melting note for Anand, the Welcome actor wrote that though Anand might not have been born into their family he seems to be born to be a part of it. Further, the actor confessed that it takes a thousand prayers and a million acts of kindness to get blessed with a son-in-law like Anand Ahuja and the entire Kapoor clan is proud of him. On receiving such beautiful wishes from the actor, Anand could not control his emotions and quickly took the comment section to thank Anil. Anand wrote that he has the greatest blessings in life. To have a beautiful family and a father-in-law from whom he can steal some amazing poses. Apart from Anand, Zoya Akhtar also poured her heart on the post with several heart-shaped emoticons.

Apart from Anil, Masaba Gupta also shared a picture of the adorable couple, Sonam and Anand on her Instagram story. The couple can be seen looking extremely beautiful while posing happily for the camera. While captioning the post, Masaba mentioned about the Instagram filter that has been created by Sonam on her husband’s birthday. While captioning, the ace designer wrote, “Happy Birthday Anand Ahuja. Lots of Ice creams and basketball on your way.”

Sometime back, Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor returned to London from India and after quarantine at home for 14 days. Earlier, Sonam Kapoor shared a video on her social media handle revealing her pre-birthday gift for Anand. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja mentioned in the video that Anand Ahuja is very interesting and creative when it comes to using different hashtags for his social media posts. Adding to the same, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja revealed that she got some of Anand Ahuja’s most-used hashtags made into GIFs on Instagram, as his birthday present.

