Rhea Kapoor's Sweet Birthday Wish For Anand Ahuja Is Just Unmissable; See Post

As Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja tuned a year older on July 30, scores of wishes for the businessman started floating on social media. Apart from her gorgeous wife, Anand also received special birthday wishes from his sister-in-law and ace fashion designer, Rhea Kapoor. Interestingly, Rhea shared the wishes with the Instagram filter that was created by Sonam Kapoor for her husband.

Rhea Kapoor's fun filled wishes for Anand Ahuja

Rhea shares a small video on her Instagram story with a rotating halo of ice-cream and basketball emojis. While wishing, an excited Rhea aid, “Happy Birthday Huj, we love you.” Apart from this, Rhea who seems to be not so much impressed by her sister’s efforts behind creating the filter, wrote, “Sick Filter,” and tagged Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, and Karan Boolani on it.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor uploaded a couple of videos on Instagram. In the first video, the actor can be seen out for a stroll and is informing her fans that her husband's birthday is in two days. She then tries guessing her husband's two favorite things, which are basketball and ice-cream. The actor mentions that Anand loves basketball a lot and maybe a little bit more than her and that he also loves ice-cream. She also mentions that Anand tries to find ice-cream wherever he goes.

Sonam also added a long caption with the post. She also asked her fans to try the filter and tag her when they post a picture or video on Instagram with it. She wrote - T-2 days for Anand’s birthday and I’m jumping up and down! Anand is nothing if not consistent, from the day I met him to now—his two favourites are exactly the same. Basketball and ice cream. (emoji) I love you and I can’t wait! (emoji) Swipe left for your next present (@) Anand Ahuja (emoji) P.S - This filter is now available on my profile guys. Would love for you guys to use it, and don't forget to tag me! (emoji) and she also tagged a few people. A doting husband who was happy after seeing the filter was quick enough to try it and share a small video on his Instagram story.

