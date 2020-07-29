From Anil Kapoor To Arjun Kapoor, The Major Stars Of 'Mubarakan' Reunite Over A Video Call

The cast of film Mubarakan came together for some online celebrations as their movie completed 3 years. Anil Kapoor and the rest of the cast shared this incredible milestone. Mubarakan was a full family entertainer film and was praised by many. The audience too gave it a favourable response. The picture shared by the cast was a snapshot of the video call session they had with each other to celebrate the completion of 3 years of the film since its release. Actors Anil Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Athiya Shetty, and many more were a part of this celebration.

The cast of Mubarakan reunites over a video call as the film completes 3 years

Anil Kapoor was delighted and so were all the cast members of the Mubarakan team. Taking to Twitter, Anil Kapoor shared the picture from the video call session and in the caption mentioned that the team is having a virtual celebration. People were delighted to watch all their favourite actors come together and celebrate the success of the film Mubarakan after 3 years of its initial release. Mubarakan was directed by Anees Bazmee and the director won several praises from fans. The film was also praised for its entertainment quotient which kept the audience glued to the screen.

In the film, Arjun Kapoor played a double role and hence his fans were excited to see him in a whole different avatar. The last time Arjun Kapoor did a double role was in the film Aurangzeb and thus watching him do something similar in Mubarakan was a treat for his fans. Besides that, fans were also excited to watch Anil Kapoor share screen space with Arjun Kapoor as they both are related in real life. Fans were delighted to see that the director successfully managed to capture the “chacha-bhatija” relationship between the two actors. The film Mubarakan was a family entertainer and belonged to the slapstick comedy genre. The movie was made on a budget of reportedly ₹65 crores and managed to earn approximately ₹93.59 crores. Take a look at the trailer of the 2017 film here -

