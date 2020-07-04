Anil Kapoor Says ‘newcomer’ Madhuri Dixit Was Handed Over To Saroj Khan For 'Ek Do Teen'

Ace choreographer Saroj Khan breathed her last on July 3, 2020, due to a cardiac arrest. While the entire industry has been mourning her loss, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recalled some of his fond memories with her. He also revealed how a then-newcomer Madhuri Dixit was groomed by the late choreographer.

Also Read: Saroj Khan’s Family Releases An Official Statement Post The Choreographer’s Death

Anil Kapoor on Madhuri Dixit being trained by Saroj Khan

Speaking to a daily, Anil revealed that the late choreographer had managed to make him look romantic and macho when he actually was not a great dancer. He said how his leading ladies back then like Madhuri, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sridevi were all great dancers while he was not very good at it. The actor credited the Dola Re Dola choreographer to make him look no less than them.

He then went on to recall how Madhuri who was his co-star in the film Tezaab was handed over to the choreographer. He added that after two weeks of rehearsal, he along with the director of the film, N Chandra were blown away looking at Madhuri's dance moves to Ek Do Teen. The Malang actor then also shot a male version of the song for himself.

Also Read: Saroj Khan’s Death: When Kareena Kapoor Recalled Being Scolded By The Choreographer

Anil Kapoor's heartwarming post for Saroj Khan

Anil also took to his social media to share a beautiful tribute for the late choreographer. He shared a video that had a collage of some pictures of the choreographer along with the stills of his songs which was choreographed by her. The actor also had a heart-warming caption with it. He wrote that with her grace & artistry, the choreographer found a place in their hearts which none could able to take.

Also Read: A List Of All Awards Legendary Choreographer Saroj Khan Won For Her Work In Films

The Mr. India actor added how she made many beautiful dance compositions and turned many non-dancers into dancers. He went on to say how he is fortunate enough to get an opportunity to work in many films with her which enabled him to learn a lot from her. The actor further credited the Barso Re Megha choreographer to bring out the dancer in him that he did not even know existed. The Pagalpanti actor called the choreographer's dance movements 'magic' and recalled how her dace could express so many emotions. Take a look at his heartfelt post.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.