Saroj Khan’s Death: When Kareena Kapoor Recalled Being Scolded By The Choreographer

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan's demise has plunged the entire film fraternity in a state of gloom. She passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 1.52 am due to cardiac arrest. The choreographer had worked with almost all the leading ladies of Bollywood and they had always recalled their memories with her fondly.

Kareena Kapoor recalled Saroj Khan scolding her

In an earlier appearance on a dance reality show, Kareena Kapoor had revealed how she was 'scolded' by the choreographer on the sets of her film. Kareena went on to recall how the Dola Re Dola choreographer was schooling her to dance properly during a midnight shoot. The Angrezi Medium actor also went on to imitate the late choreographer's words to her hilariously and said, 'Ae ladki, kamar hila, Raat ke ek baj rahe hai, kya kar rahi hai.' Bebo's imitation had also left the choreographer in splits who also agreed to have scolded Kareena like this. The actor also revealed that she was scared the 'Masterji' would scold her again.

#DanceIndiaDance has an early birthday celebration for Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saroj Khan and Dhvani Bhanushali as guests! pic.twitter.com/v2WUzVsdqf — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) September 12, 2019

Saroj Khan and Kareena Kapoor danced to Dil Mera Muft Ka

The Dhak Dhak Karne Laga choreographer embraced the dance reality judge which had Kareena as a judge. The two had recalled their fond memories while working with each other. Kareena had also celebrated her birthday in advance with the choreographer on the reality show. According to media reports, the Heroine actor also revealed in the show that she used to lock herself in the bathroom just to practice the late choreographer's expressions.

Kareena had reportedly also said that her mother, Babita Kapoor had also told her that if she aspires to be an actor, she should only watch the choreographer's songs and learn from her. The two had also danced in Kareena's dance track Dil Mera Muft Ka from the film Agent Vinod.

The cremation services of the late choreographer took place at Malad Muslim Kabristaan early in the morning. She is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan. The 71-year-old choreographer was rushed to the hospital on Saturday, June 20, 2020, when she started complaining about having breathing problems and her health started deteriorating. She was then taken to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai after which a mandatory COVID-19 test was done. The COVID-19 tests had reportedly come out negative.

