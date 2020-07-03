Saroj Khan’s Family Releases An Official Statement Post The Choreographer’s Death

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan breathed her last on July 3, 2020, due to a cardiac arrest. While the entire film fraternity and her fans are mourning her loss, her family has also released an official statement on the late choreographer's social media. The statement was from her children Hamid Khan, Hina Khan, and Sukyna Khan.

Saroj Khan's children shared an official statement

The post shared by the late choreographer's family has a beautiful monochrome picture of hers sporting an infectious smile. Along with the picture, her family has given out a message for all her fans and the film fraternity members. The statement thanks all the fans and the film industry members for all their condolences and keeping the choreographer alive in their prayers. The statement also said that given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, there will be no prayer meet for the Dola Re Dola choreographer immediately.

But the statement went on to say that when the pandemic situation will improve, the late choreographer's family members will come forward to celebrate the glorious life of the late choreographer. Fans too flooded the post with condolences. Take a look at the official statement.

Saroj Khan's Death

Saroj Khan's last rites took place at Malad Muslim Kabristaan early in the morning today. The Ek Do Teen choreographer is now survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Nimrat Kaur, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham have paid tribute to the late choreographer.

The Kaante Nahi Kathe choreographer was admitted to the city's Guru Nanak hospital after she complained of breathing issues on June 20th. A source close to her family also revealed to a news agency that the choreographer was rushed to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai and a mandatory COVID-19 test was also done, which turned out to be negative. Once she recovered, she was then discharged from the hospital on June 24th. However, earlier today the choreographer's nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI that she passed away due to cardiac arrest at the hospital at approximately 2.30 am.

