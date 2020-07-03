A List Of All Awards Legendary Choreographer Saroj Khan Won For Her Work In Films

Legendary dance choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020, in Mumbai. The artist suffered a cardiac arrest that led to her sad demise. The legendary dancer will always remain alive in the hearts of her admirers and her legacy will be remembered for the ages to come. She choreographed more than 2,000 songs and was known as the Mother of Dance in India. She also won several awards for her work. Here's a look at all the awards won by the late choreographer:

Songs

Dola Re Dola



Dola Re Dola choreography won Saroj Khan many awards. The song features Aishwarya Ria Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit. She won her First National Award on Unforgettable Tour, 2008. Then she won the National Film Award and Best Choreography Award for her work in the film Devdas.

Yeh Ishq Haaye

Yeh Ishq Haaye is a foot-tapping number that features the energetic Kareena Kapoor grooving to Saroj Khan's moves and to Shreya Ghoshal's voice. The song is from the movie Jab We Met and won Saroj Khan the National Film Award for Best Choreography.

Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar

Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar is from the movie Sailaab. The song won the choreographer a Filmfare Best Choreography Award. The song features Madhuri Dixit.

Movies

Sringaram

Sringaram is a 2007 Tamil movie in which Saroj choreographed all the songs. She won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for her work in the film entirely.

Guru

Guru is a movie that saw the star couple Aishwarya and Abhishek in it together. Almost all the songs in the movie have been choreographed by Saroj Khan and she also won the Filmfare Best Choreography Award for the same.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam featured Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and had many foot-tapping numbers choreographed by Saroj Khan. She received the Filmfare Best Choreography Award for her work in the film.

Khalnayak

Khalnayak is a movie directed by Subhash Ghai. It featured many wonderful songs that Saroj Khan choreographed. It won her the Filmfare Best Choreography Award.

Beta

Beta is a movie that features the iconic duo of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. Saroj Khan again won the Filmfare Best Choreography Award for the movie.

Chaalbaaz

Chaalbaaz is a comedy movie that features Sridevi, Rajinikanth and Sunny Deol in the main roles. The movie was a huge hit at the box office and had many good songs. Saroj Khan received the Filmfare Best Choreography Award for her work in the film.

Tezaab

Tezaab is a movie that features Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. It also gave Madhuri her first big break. The movie has some wonderful songs and won Saroj Khan the Filmfare Best Choreography Award yet again.

Promo Pic Credit: Saroj Khan's Instagram

