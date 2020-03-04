Anil Kapoor Reminisces Working With Sridevi And Amrish Puri In 'Mr. India'

The remake of the 1987 cult film Mr. India which starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri in the lead roles has ignited several debates on social media reportedly. The director of the original film Shekar Kapur along with Sonam Kapoor and Javed Akhtar have been quite vocal about it. Ali Abbas Zafar reportedly announced to be helming the project which has disappointed Sonam as well as Shekar Kapur. However, the original Mr. India Anil Kapoor recently revealed in an interview with a publication about his ideal choice of films and the kind of actors he collaborated with.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor And Anil Kapoor; The Father-daughter Duo's Combined Net Worth Is Baffling

Anil Kapoor revealed that the audience's choice is changing now

Anil Kapoor revealed on this saying that the kind of films he had chosen along with the people he worked with, kept him relevant to every generation. He also added that the time has come to experiment with different characters in today's times. Anil Kapoor also revealed that the audience's choice is changing. The Welcome actor also said how whether a character is good or not, depends highly on the writing. He also said that how good writing makes the job of an actor much easier. Anil Kapoor also got nostalgic and revealed how he misses some of his peers from the film industry.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor To Kareena: These Bollywood Celebrity Doppelgangers Will Make You Double Take

Anil Kapoor named the actors he misses working with

The actor said that he often pauses and looks back at the earlier phases of his film career. He revealed that he does not try to recreate those times but often misses the people with whom he had worked and who have now unfortunately passed away. He said how he misses some of his peers like his Mr. India co-stars Sridevi and Amrish Puri. Anil Kapoor also said that he misses stalwarts like legendary director, the late Bapu Saab, the late Anand Bakshi who was an ace lyricist and late actor Laxmikant Berde. He added that he misses how he worked with them. He also said that he regrets not getting an opportunity of working with some directors for the second time.

Also Read: Sridevi Death Anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, And Others Remember The Late Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.