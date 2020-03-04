Sonam Kapoor And Anil Kapoor; The Father-daughter Duo's Combined Net Worth Is Baffling

Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are a prominent father-daughter duo in Bollywood. The duo has shared the big screens as well, pleasing fans. The two have also attracted a lot of attention from fans through their blockbusters. Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are also popular for working on projects that are based internationally. Here is a deep dive into Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s net worth.

Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's combined net worth

Their estimated net worth is ₹ 199 Crores.

Sonam Kapoor's net worth

Sonam Kapoor is a popular Indian celebrity who is known for her work in the film and fashion industry all over the globe. The star made her acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2005 drama, Saawariya. Since then she has shown a very constant rise to establish herself as one of the highest-paid stars of Bollywood. Her net worth has also been on a rise since Sonam’s consistency with films and international projects have managed to give her such amazing success. Here is Sonam Kapoor’s net worth.

₹ 84 Crores

Sonam Kapoor's income

Average movie remuneration- ₹.4-5 Crore INR TV remuneration - ₹ 2 Crores Personal Investment ₹ 32 Crores Endorsement Fees - ₹ 1.5-2 Crores

Anil Kapoor's net worth

Anik Kapoor has been in the film industry for over 40 years now and he has worked in over 100 Hindi films as well as some international movies and TV series. He managed to enter the film industry by playing a small role in Umesh Mehra's Hamare Tumhare. Since then he has established himself as one of the acting veterans of the industry. Here is Anil Kapoor’s Net worth.

Anil Kapoor's income

Rs. 115 Crores

Annual Income -.₹ 8 to 10 Crores Real Estate - ₹ 35 Crores Luxury Cars - ₹.9 Crores

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

