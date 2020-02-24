Sridevi Death Anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, And Others Remember The Late Actor

Sridevi was known as one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. She worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada films. The actor’s sad demise on February 24, 2018, sent shockwaves across the country. It has been two years since Sridevi passed away and several celebrities expressed their condolences to mark the late actor's death anniversary. Read to know more.

Bollywood celebs remember Sridevi on her death anniversary

Sridevi’s elder daughter with producer Boney Kapoor is Janhvi Kapoor. The youngster who amazed many with her acting skills posted a throwback picture. It has her and Sridevi and her caption made many emotional.

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi are one of the most popular on-screen pairs in the industry. Anil is also her brother-in-law. He posted a picture in which he expressed how he still misses her, even after two years of her sudden demise.

Like Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor is also the brother-in-law of Sridevi. The two were said to share a cordial bond with each other. Sanjay posted a picture in which Sridevi is seen trying to make him eat something.

Manish Malhotra is among the most popular designers in the industry. He posted a picture of Sridevi in which is she is seen wearing an attire belonging to his collection. He captioned it with a black heart.

Sridevi has received several accolades including the National Award. Her dance and performances in various films are still fresh in many minds. The actor passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai due to a cardiac arrest. Many celebs attended her funeral that took place on February 27, 2018.

