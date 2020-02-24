The Debate
Anil Kapoor To Kareena: These Bollywood Celebrity Doppelgangers Will Make You Double Take

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and various other Bollywood actors have doppelgangers that took the internet by storm. Have a look.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jacqueline Fernandez

Finding one's lookalike can be a unique experience. Bollywood actors including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Deepika Padukone have doppelgangers, who are ruling the internet with their uncanny similarities to the celebrities. Therefore, we have compiled some of the actor’s lookalikes that will make your eyes pop. Read on to know more:

Here is a compilation of Bollywood actors' doppelgangers that will stun you:

1. Anushka Sharma

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan

3. Katrina Kaif

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alina Rai (@alinarai07) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alina Rai (@alinarai07) on

4. Madhubala

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Kandwal (@priyankakandwal) on

5. Jacqueline Fernandez

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amanda Cerny (@amandacerny) on

6. Aishwarya Rai’s doppelganger is Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parichehr 😇🧚🏻‍♀️ (@fashion_and_style_in_iran) on

7. Anil Kapoor’s doppelganger is his son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@harshvarrdhankapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@harshvarrdhankapoor) on

8. Ibrahim Ali Khan is his father Saif Ali Khan’s doppelganger

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

