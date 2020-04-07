Anil Kapoor's Popular Films From The 2000s His Fans Must Add To Their Playlist

Anil Kapoor's movies have not just captured the hearts of the masses but of many critics as well. Anil Kapoor's movies that remain popular include Nayak, Race, Slumdog Millionaire, Welcome, No Entry and many more. Anil Kapoor has not only won many awards and accolades but has also garnered a special place in the hearts of many fans. Listed below are some of Anil Kapoor's best films in the 2000s, including Slumdog Millionaire, Nayak and more.

Anil Kapoor's best films in the 2000s

1) Slumdog Millionaire

This is one of the best and most popular international films of that decade. Slumdog Millionaire stars Anil Kapoor, Dev Patel and Freida Pinto in prominent roles. The popular and critically acclaimed film has an IMDb rating of 8.0. Slumdog Millionaire is directed by Danny Boyle and received worldwide recognition.

2) Nayak: The Real Hero

This is another one of Anil Kapoor's major hit films in the 2000s. This film won the hearts of the masses with its crisp storyline and hard-hitting dialogues. The 2001 film has an IMDb rating of 7.8. One can watch this film on Disney+Hotstar.

3) Race

This is another one of Kapoor's films that remains hugely popular. This film stars actors Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor and others. The film is directed by brothers Abbas Burmawalla and Mustan Burmawalla. The popular film won hearts with its storyline and music. The film also won a number of awards and accolades.

4) Welcome

This film is where Kapoor's fans see him playing a comical character. Welcome is one of Anil Kapoor's popular films and his character Majnubhai still remains widely popular among fans. Welcome is directed by Anees Bazmee. The film stars actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif among others. The film won hearts with its light humour, drama, and music.

