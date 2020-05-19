Anil Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note Narrating His Love Story On 36th Anniversary

Bollywood megastar Anil Kapoor took to his social media to wish his wife Sunita Kapoor on their wedding anniversary. Anil Kapoor, in a lengthy Instagram post, mentioned how he proposed to his then-girlfriend and got married within a day. He mentioned that the wedding was getting postponed because he wanted to give her the life she deserved.

In the adorable Instagram post, he mentioned how an early marriage was considered to be bad for his career. However, he recalls that it was never ‘career or love, but ‘love AND career’ for the couple. While sharing the post on Instagram he shared a series of pictures, two of which were from his wedding day back in 1984.

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's wedding anniversary

Anil Kapoor at the very beginning of his post mentioned that May 19 was the best day of his life. He further wrote, ‘I proposed to my girlfriend Sunita and asked her to be my wife... our wedding had been delayed a lot because I wanted to be sure that I could take care of her in the way she deserved and give her everything she could ever dream of...in the very least, I needed to be able to afford to buy a house and hire a cook!! I just wanted to be worthy of her.’

Anil Kapoor further added how he married Sunita Kapoor against all odds. In one part of the posts, he mentioned how getting married early on in his career was considered disastrous for his carrier. He wrote, ‘many people prophesied that marrying so early would be disastrous for my career, but all I knew was that I did not want to waste another day without her and wanted her by my side through it all... for us it was never career or love.. it was always love AND career.’

Anil Kapoor concluded by writing, ‘I won’t say in the end we lived happily ever after...because it is not even close to the end of our love story... we still have a lot of love to share together, forever.... Happy Anniversary to the love of my life, my wife Sunita...’ [sic]

Anil Kapoor also shared an audio marking the day he proposed to his wife Sunita Kapoor. He mentioned that he signed an important film just a night before he decided to propose his then-girlfriend. He wrote, ‘This is the beginning of a long love story… On the night of 17th May, I signed an important film which was a big step in my career, and on 18th May I took an even bigger step… I proposed to my girlfriend Sunita and asked her to be my wife.’ [sic]

