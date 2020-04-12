Anil Kapoor's Adorable Pictures With Wife Sunita Kapoor Give #couplegoals; See Here

Mr India of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor is one of the jolliest actors of Bollywood. Actor Anil Kapoor has been married to actor Sunita Kapoor for over 30 years now. The duo was said to be in an alleged relationship for over 10 years before they tied a knot in 1984. Anil Kapoor often shares pictures with his wife on Instagram, writing cute love notes for her in the caption. Take a look at some adorable pictures of the couple.

Anil Kapoor's adorable pictures with wife Sunita Kapoor

In an old interview, Anil Kapoor revealed about the relationship with his wife Sunita Kapoor. He mentioned that they had been dating while the actor was still struggling. Anil Kapoor mentioned his wife had always supported him even when he was a struggler and did not pressure him at all.

Anil Kapoor further said that his wife Sunita Kapoor is his only motivation to go to work every day. He also mentioned that she is the perfect wife, and mother and has perfectly raised the family. Anil Kapoor mentioned about how they met and became best friends, sharing everything. He also added that they share the same bond even today which makes their relationship the best.

