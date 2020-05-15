Anil Kapoor Poses With His Celebrity Friends From The Industry In These Pictures

Anil Kapoor is one of the most recognised Indian actors and producers, globally. He has appeared in over a hundred Hindi-language films, as well as international films and television series. He has also won numerous awards in his career, including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards in varied acting categories. Anil Kapoor appeared in his first film with a small role in the Umesh Mehra's romance Hamare Tumhare (1979) that marked as his debut.

In his 40 years long career as an actor, Anil Kapoor has given the industry some great films. Along with being a super successful actor, Anil Kapoor is also an internet sensation. He is often spotted posting pictures with his friends from the industry, on his official social media handle. Read ahead to know more-

Anil Kapoor poses with his friends from the industry

Malang gang

Anil Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in February 2020’s release, Malang. The Mohit Suri directorial cast Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Khemu, and Disha Patani in lead roles. Anil Kapoor is seen having an off-screen gala time with the lead cast and the director of the movie, in these photographs.

Rajkummar Rao

Anil Kapoor is seen posing with Bollywood’s fresh face, Rajkummar Rao. The two actors have worked together in Atul Manjrekar’s Fanney Khan (2018) and Anil's home production Ek Ladki ko Dekha toh Aisa Laga. Anil Kapoor has worn a three-piece dark-grey suite set, whereas Rajkummar has worn a white pant and black and white loose thick striped shirt, tucked out.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are all happy faces as they pose at the airport. The two actors go way back and have been a part of many movies together. Anil Kapoor has worn black jeans and a loose and oversized black jacket. Madhuri Dixit Nene has worn a black and white striped shirt, tucked inside a green colour high-waist pant.

