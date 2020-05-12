Anil Kapoor's Growing Fondness For Sonam Kapoor & Anand Proves How Much He Loves Them

Anil Kapoor has always been a doting father to all his children, in particular, his daughters Sonam K Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor. He is also very fond of Sonam’s husband and his son-in-law Anand Ahuja. During interviews, when asked about Sonam and Anand’s relation, Anil Kapoor has been all praises for them, always. He also goes on to say kind things about them and often shares adorable pictures of them on his social media handle. Here’s taking a look at times when Anil Kapoor was all praise for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

When Anil said that Anand was beyond his expectation

Earlier in an interview, Anil Kapoor had opened up about teaching his children about sharing responsibilities equally. And when asked if he had the same expectations from, Anand Ahuja, Anil reportedly revealed that Anand came as a bonus when Sonam got married and went beyond his expectations.

Anil-Sonam’s father-daughter duo

Sonam Kapoor had earlier revealed that her name means ‘Lucky’ and also that she was lucky for her father. She also added saying that during the time around her birth, films including Tezaab and Ram Lakhan were commercially successful at the box office. Anil Kapoor has also shared a picture wishing Sonam on her birthday where he also wrote saying that he is incredibly proud of her.

When Anil Kapoor said that Anand is more than a son to him

When asked about his relationship with Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor replied saying that he is not his son-in-law but is more like a son and friend. He also revealed that they bond over fitness, health, and loving their family. He also said that Anand is very work-oriented and learned so much from him.

Anil Kapoor also shares several posts on Instagram about his daughter, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Along with the posts, he also writes adorable and sweet notes, praising their love for each other and much more. Anil had also shared a post where he wrote telling Sonam that with Anand by her side, she’s gonna soar higher and prouder than ever before.

Anand and Sonam got married two years ago in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends. The reception was a starry affair with some of the big names from Bollywood in presence. The duo recently celebrated their second anniversary where Anil shared an adorable throwback video of the two from their wedding along with a sweet note. Check it out.

