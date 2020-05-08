Anil Kapoor shares beautiful video to wish Sonam & Anand Ahuja on 2nd wedding anniversary

Two years ago, on May 8, 2018, Bollywood witnessed an extraordinarily grand wedding as actress Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja. The wedding then had taken the Internet by storm with several pictures. Sonam, who is currently quarantined with Ahuja at her Delhi residence, recently received endearing wishes from her father and actor Anil Kapoor who shared a beautiful video to celebrate the day.

Anil Kapoor shares an adorable video

Anil Kapoor who is spending his isolation days in Mumbai, shared a video on his Twitter page to extend his blessings to the Bollywood's power couple. The video is an amalgamation of all the beautiful moments that Sonam and Anand had spent during their wedding ceremonies. The clip opens up with Sonam kissing her husband during one of the ceremonies followed by a beautiful couple dance which just stole the entire show. The video also shows Sonam dressing as a bride, looking all excited for the big day. Anand seems to grab eyeballs with his royal look as he simply dresses up like a prince charming. Later in the video, the couple can be seen exchanging vows while they start their beautiful beginnings.

May you be blessed with all the love & happiness, just as we feel blessed to have you in our lives! Happy 2nd Anniversary @anandahuja & @sonamakapoor! To many more phenomenal years together! pic.twitter.com/39Yh5hWjPo — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 8, 2020



Anil extended his sweet wishes on the special occasion and blessed the couple with all the love and happiness, and feels happy to have the two in his life. Apart from Anil, his wife Sunita also extended her wishes to the couple on her Instagram with several throwback pictures. The first photo sees the duo decked up for one of their shoots, while the next pic probably is clicked while they enjoyed their wedding festivities. Sunita Kapoor penned down a heart-warming caption for the post. It read, "Happy happy anniversary to my darling Sonam and Anand ..May you always be blessed and surrounded by all the love and happiness. We love you so much and miss you so much." Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable pic with Anand. The photo sees the Saarwariya actor planting a kiss on Ahuja's cheek, while the latter gestures a goofy expression. She penned a lovely note for him where she thanked him for being her partner and standing beside her for four years.

